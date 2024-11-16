Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,571,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,814,000 after buying an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 53.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,090,000 after purchasing an additional 605,509 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,791,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,323,000 after purchasing an additional 391,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AGCO by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after purchasing an additional 335,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $130.26.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

