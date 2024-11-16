Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 299 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $779,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55,095 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 378.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 498,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,382,000 after acquiring an additional 394,618 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 92,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $22,425,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.