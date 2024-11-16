Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average is $91.77.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $191,348.28. This represents a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $2,462,470. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

