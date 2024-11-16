Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $5,732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,196,000. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 8.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,542 shares of company stock valued at $24,775,030 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.15.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

