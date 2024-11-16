Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$19.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VET. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at C$13.97 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$11.87 and a 1-year high of C$18.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.45 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. Research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.39%.

Insider Activity at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,700.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

