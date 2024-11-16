Versor Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,737,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 44.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 144,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 283.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,062,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,315.02. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,064 shares of company stock worth $1,191,937. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $22.48 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $635.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

