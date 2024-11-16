Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAE. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,723,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.57 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

