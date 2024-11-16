Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 140.0% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,794,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,156 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,493,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 420,161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 27.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 187,486 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $672.42 million, a P/E ratio of 181.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $226.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DAKT has been the topic of several research reports. Singular Research raised Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAKT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $204,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,200. This trade represents a 86.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.