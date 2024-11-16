Versor Investments LP Has $301,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

