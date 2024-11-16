Versor Investments LP Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 0.08% of Movado Group worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 1,246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Movado Group stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.99. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $159.31 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Movado Group

About Movado Group

(Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.