Versor Investments LP Invests $331,000 in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAY. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 550.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 80.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 141.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Price Performance

Paymentus stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.