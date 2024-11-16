Versor Investments LP Invests $331,000 in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAY. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 550.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 80.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Paymentus by 141.1% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paymentus Price Performance
Paymentus stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.
Paymentus Profile
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
