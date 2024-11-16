Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 41.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 52.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $433.92 million, a P/E ratio of -46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -215.38%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

