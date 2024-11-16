Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,600 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Viasat were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 63.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 1,145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 750,904 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Viasat by 1,752.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Viasat Trading Down 4.3 %

VSAT opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

