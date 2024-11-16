Versor Investments LP Sells 3,695 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,859.76. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,175 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $79.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.40. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 505.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.