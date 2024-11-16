Versor Investments LP Sells 6,870 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $2,280,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,842.25. The trade was a 79.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,493. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

