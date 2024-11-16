Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Atkore by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Atkore by 63.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC purchased a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $9,123,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 74.1% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $194.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atkore

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.