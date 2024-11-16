Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $15.61 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,956.49. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $526,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,575.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,279 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

