Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Informatica during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Informatica by 42.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Informatica during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Informatica during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

INFA opened at $24.79 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.05, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Informatica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,037.36. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $268,295.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,875.96. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

