Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.