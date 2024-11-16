Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.1% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

