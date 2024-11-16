Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $24.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSCO opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 2.10.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

