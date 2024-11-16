WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Broadcom Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of AVGO opened at $164.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average of $159.14.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
