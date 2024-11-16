William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for Hologic Earnings

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Get Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. Hologic has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hologic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hologic by 20.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.