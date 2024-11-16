William P. Foley II Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) Director William P. Foley II sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $41,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 883,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,287,414.75. This trade represents a 84.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Alight’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alight from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alight by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Alight by 24.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter worth $89,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

