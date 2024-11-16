Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ResMed

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RMD. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $234.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.42. ResMed has a 12 month low of $147.39 and a 12 month high of $260.49.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,272. The trade was a 7.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,056 shares of company stock worth $15,086,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

