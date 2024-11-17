11,175 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This trade represents a 35.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $205,403.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,960.23. The trade was a 34.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,920 shares of company stock valued at $866,240. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.