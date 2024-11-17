13,573 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 27.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at about $2,309,000. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance
HY stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $930.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $84.44.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 15.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on HY shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
