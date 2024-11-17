14,116 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 155,982 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 422,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.