35,932 Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get RPC alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RPC by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,456,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,353,000 after purchasing an additional 769,578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 656,446 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the second quarter worth $3,814,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 24.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,236,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RES. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th.

RPC Stock Performance

RES opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $337.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

RPC Profile

(Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.