5,301 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after acquiring an additional 588,595 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,139.2% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 338.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $134.90 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 121.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

