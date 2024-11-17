57,496 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MaxLinear

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,634.80. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna downgraded MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

MaxLinear Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

