5,800 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 987,373 shares of company stock worth $44,831,579 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.