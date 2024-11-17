7,930 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,664.24. This trade represents a 36.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

