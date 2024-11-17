Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Adecoagro worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 259.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 1,281.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

AGRO stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGRO. UBS Group started coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

