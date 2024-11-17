Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 481.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.50.

Shares of AMG opened at $186.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.34 and a 52-week high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $1,547,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

