Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 5.0% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

AFRM stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,652.25. This represents a 68.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. This represents a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,738 shares of company stock worth $21,115,878 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

