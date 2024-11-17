Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.98 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The trade was a 4.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

