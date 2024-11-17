Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,276 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $39,033,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,929,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,838,000 after buying an additional 1,125,549 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 15,455,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after buying an additional 1,020,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 54.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 952,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,629,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 906,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.70 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.94.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

