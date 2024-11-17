Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,407 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 55,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 686.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $52,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $625,938.56. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Pruitt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $804,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,499.12. This represents a 53.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,950 shares of company stock worth $868,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.24. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.87%.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.