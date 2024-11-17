Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 10,363 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 109,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

