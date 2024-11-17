Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Semrush were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 153.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,354.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,261,114.38. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 848,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,035.89. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,123 shares of company stock worth $2,320,088 over the last ninety days. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEMR opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.15 and a beta of 1.62. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

