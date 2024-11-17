Aigen Investment Management LP Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter worth $173,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,216.44. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,320,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,680,143.30. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,500 over the last 90 days. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVPT

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.60 and a beta of 0.88.

About AvePoint

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.