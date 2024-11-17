Aigen Investment Management LP Has $241,000 Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,628 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVLV stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,360. This represents a 39.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,571 shares of company stock worth $12,890,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

