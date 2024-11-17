Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $185,000 in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAPA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

NAPA stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.02.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

