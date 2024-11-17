Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $200,000 in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stepan by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 5.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Stepan by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $96.68.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.38. Stepan had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $546.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

