Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $210,000 in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,645,000 after purchasing an additional 290,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after buying an additional 253,730 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 225,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $3,664,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is -29.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

