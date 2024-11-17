Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $225,000 in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10,117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after buying an additional 869,090 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 151.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 227,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 137,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.35.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.90 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.