Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $226,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $2,735,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 35.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $166.49 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $178.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

AptarGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $250,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,698.65. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,499 shares of company stock valued at $6,393,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

