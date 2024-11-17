Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $199,000 Investment in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 621,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 87.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 229,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 755,192 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 457,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $591.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15.

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

