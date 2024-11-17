Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $206,000 Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get APi Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,564 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,901,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,881,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,030,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 6,312.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,822,000 after buying an additional 4,808,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in APi Group by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after buying an additional 3,157,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,986,113.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APG

APi Group Stock Down 2.3 %

APG stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.